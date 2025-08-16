Minister promises top infra at govt hospital

Machilipatnam: Ministerfor Excise Kollu Ravindra said that consistent efforts are being made to improve infrastructure at the Government General Hospital in Machilipatnam and it will be developed as one of the best government hospitals in the State.

He said the best infrastructure facilities will be provided in the Government hospital to treat the patients. He pointed out that despite being the district headquarters, lack of adequate medical facilities had earlier forced people to travel to Vijayawada for treatment. To address this, the government has initiated the establishment of MRI scanning, a dialysis centre and the construction of several new buildings at the Government hospital in Machilipatnam.

He hoisted the national flag at the Government hospital in Machilipatnam on Friday to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

He congratulated the people of Krishna district on the occasion.

He stressed the need for the development of hospital and speedy construction of medical college in Machilipatnam.

Ravindra said currently, the medical college is operating in its second academic year, and the Minister affirmed that plans are underway to transform it into a super specialty hospital.

Efforts are also being made to secure the necessary funding for this development.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the nursing college and assured that adequate budgetary allocations will be made for its improvement.

A foundation stone was previously laid for construction works worth Rs 20 crore, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work was halted.

The Minister now promised that land opposite the medical college has been allocated and assured the construction of well-equipped buildings, classrooms and hostels.

He highlighted that this hard-earned freedom is the result of sacrifices made by many prominent freedom fighters such as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Mahatma Gandhi and notable leaders from Krishna district like Ayyadevara Kaleswara Rao, Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Thota Narasayya Naidu and others.

He said Dr B R Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution to ensure that the benefits of freedom would reach everyone equally. The Minister noted that the success of the freedom movement was possible only due to the wholehearted participation of the people.

He called for unity and collective progress, transcending caste and religion, and emphasised pride in India as a nation that respects and upholds the dignity of women.

The event was attended by Dr Ashalatha, Hospital Superintendent; Dr Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Superintendent; Dr Niranjan Rao, RMO and others.