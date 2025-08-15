Minister slams YSRCP govt for stopping contractors’ bills

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Road sand buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Thursday personally distributed payments to beneficiaries and contractors for development projects completed during the 2014-2019 TDP government’s tenure.

A total of Rs. 73,28,299 was released to 376 beneficiaries from five mandals in the Banaganapalle constituency. The payments were made in compliance with court orders.

Speaking at his camp office, the minister expressed his satisfaction in fulfilling this long-standing commitment. He criticised the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of withholding the payments out of ‘political vendetta.’

Janardhan Reddy noted that works such as mini Gokulam sheds, CC roads, IHHL units, NREGA projects, and horticulture schemes, which were sanctioned between 2017 and 2019, were completed on schedule. However, he said that the YSRCP government, upon taking office, withheld 21 per cent of the sanctioned funds. This action, he said, deprived contractors and individual beneficiaries of their rightful payments and forced them to seek relief from the courts after their repeated representations were ignored.

The minister praised the beneficiaries and contractors for their perseverance in securing justice through the legal system. He affirmed the current government’s commitment to honoring past obligations and ensuring that everyone who contributes to the state’s development is paid fairly and without prejudice. In response, beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the minister and the TDP-led coalition government for resolving the issue and restoring their faith in the administration.