Minister vows comprehensive development of Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday embarked on a Padayatra (foot march) in Dharmavaram town, commemorating one year of the coalition government’s rule.

The Padayatra, aimed at directly engaging with citizens and understanding their grievances, saw the Minister interact with residents, addressing their concerns on the spot.

The padayatra commenced after special prayers at the Siva temple at Tikka Swamy Nagar, where the Minister prayed for the health and well-being of the people. Starting from the 7th ward in Tikka Swamy Nagar, the foot march covered six wards, including Shiv Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Indira Nagar, and PRT streets.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav’s padayatra underscores a commitment to direct governance, emphasising that responsibility lies with the people, not the position.

The initiative aims to bring administration closer to the citizens, fostering a sense of trust and active participation.

Accompanying the Minister were key NDA coalition leaders, including TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram and Jana Sena State general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy. Their collective presence highlighted the unity and shared vision of the coalition government in working towards public welfare.

From drainage to pensions, during the padayatra, Minister Yadav directly addressed a range of pressing issues raised by the public. These included:Cleaning of existing drains and construction of new ones, reconstruction of damaged CC roads, rectifying deficiencies in drinking water supply, improving power supply for handloom units and other people’s issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that since the NDA government came to power in AP, a positive change has begun in people’s lives.

“We have put an end to chaotic rule and are bringing development and welfare in equal measure,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of Dharmavaram town.