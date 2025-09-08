Ministers assure improving living standards of Rajaka community

Visakhapatnam: Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathy, Satyakumar Yadav and Kollu Ravindra said that people of Rajaka community who serve society will get social, economic and political benefits and their living standards will improve during the coalition government.

Participating as chief guests at the Rajaka Akanksha Sabha to create awareness among the people on government schemes here on Sunday, the ministers assured that all possible support would be extended to the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the Rajaka community needs unity and suggested that they should demand the officials to implement schemes initiated by the government. He said that there is a need to provide a special quota in sanctioning loans and asked the officials to cooperate with the Rajaka beneficiaries.

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav said that the government has brought many schemes for the development of the weaker sections. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said that the weaker sections should remain united and grow politically. He assured that the BC Protection Act will be brought soon. BJP state president PVN Madhav assured that they would definitely bring every problem of the community to the attention of the State and Union governments.

Former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, AP Rajaka Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson C. Savitri, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, District Cooperative Central Bank Chairman Kona Tatarao and other leaders were present.