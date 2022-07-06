Minors crash car onto people in Tenali, three critically injured

In an unfortunate incident, a car created chaos in Tenali of Guntur district after it lost control on the telephone exchange road in the town and ran over three men who were repairing a rickshaw.



The incident took place when minors were driving the car in which a person's leg was crushed in the accident and two others were seriously injured.



The police reached the spot on the information provided by the locals and took the minors who were driving the car into custody. The injured have been shifted to the Tenali Government Hospital and are being treated.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.