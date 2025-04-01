MLA condemns Thopudurthi’s allegations against her family

Anantapur: Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha on Monday strongly condemned the actions of former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and former MP Gorantla Madhav, accusing them of lacking political wisdom despite serving as MLA and MP for five years.

Reacting to the allegations made against her family regarding the recent Papireddypalli incident in Ramagiri mandal, she expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and empathised with the victim’s grieving family.

Sunitha recalled the pain her own family endured after losing her husband P Ravindra and father-in-law Paritala Hari. She clarified that the incident occurred during an altercation on Ugadi, leading to a tragic loss, but it was not a planned attack. She refuted claims of political or caste-based involvement, accusing her opponents of targeting her family for political mileage.

The MLA criticised Prakash Reddy and Gorantla Madhav for attempting to incite caste tensions by referring to the deceased as ‘Kuruba Lingamayya’ instead of simply mentioning his name. She pointed out that Prakash Reddy had previously politicised a personal murder case in Atmakur, falsely blaming her family and also accused them of exploiting caste politics for the past 15 years for electoral gains. She slammed Gorantla Madhav and Prakash Reddy for internal conflicts within their party while unfairly blaming the Paritala family for every issue.

Sunitha questioned their reliance on attacking her family’s name to stay relevant in politics. She challenged them, stating that if her family had sought revenge for the derogatory remarks made against CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh, their fate would have been different. She reaffirmed that her family does not engage in caste-based politics and considers the Kuruba and Boya communities as their own. Regarding the Papireddypalli incident, she emphasised that justice would be served, regardless of the identity of the accused. Acknowledging that a person was already arrested, she criticised her opponents for using the tragedy for political and caste-based gains instead of supporting the victim’s family. Sunitha assured that she and her party are ready to provide financial and moral support to the grieving family.