More electric buses to ply in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy mentioned that 1,400 new buses have arrived in the state and soon diesel buses will also arrive along with a few more electric buses. Inaugurating CCTV cameras at Visakhapatnam Dwaraka bus complexes here on Thursday, the minister informed that 100 new buses have been allocated to Visakhapatnam district.

He said that 50 electric buses are at Simhapuri Colony depot and 50 buses are at the Gajuwaka depot and they will be used for the convenience of passengers.

Further, the Transport Minister assured that steps would be taken to increase the number of buses in Visakhapatnam district to meet the rising needs of passengers along with a fleet of 750 existing buses.

Ramprasad Reddy recalled that when he inspected the stalls at the Dwarka bus complex in the past, passengers brought to his notice that it would be convenient for them if there were CCTV cameras in the bus complex. Based on their request, CCTV cameras were installed in the complex, he informed.

The minister said that these CCTV cameras have been installed with the support of CMR Group and stalls associations. The facility is very useful in curbing illegal activities at the bus stations and will help in controlling crimes.

Vizianagaram zone executive director KS Brahmananda Reddy, Visakhapatnam regional manager B Appala Naidu, deputy chief personnel manager M. Sudha Bindu and Dwarka bus station assistant traffic manager PBMK Raju were present.