MPs seek larger Boeing aircraft in key AP routes

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Amalapuram MP G M Harish thanked civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu for allowing Ayyappa devotees to carry Irumudi as cabin baggage on flights.

During a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, the MPs raised key issues faced by air passengers at Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram airports, including steep fares on the Vijayawada–Hyderabad route — touching Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000 — despite poor seat availability. They noted that international tickets to Singapore were often cheaper than domestic fares.

The MPs said ATR aircraft on the Vijayawada–Hyderabad and Rajahmundry–Vijayawada routes have inadequate luggage capacity, causing missed connections and inconvenience, especially for international travellers. They urged the Centre to deploy larger Boeing aircraft on these sectors.

They also sought direct flights from Vijayawada to Delhi and Mumbai and new domestic services to Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Cochin, and Goa, ahead of the expanded Gannavaram terminal’s inauguration.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured quick action and said larger aircraft had already been introduced at several airports under the NDA government. He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to speeding up the Amaravati International Airport and Bhogapuram Airport projects.