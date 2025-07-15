Live
MRI equipment to ensure safe, reliable train operations
Visakhapatnam: As part of its ongoing commitment to safety and efficiency in electric traction operations, Indian Railways adopted advanced Measuring, recording, and instrumentation (MRI) equipment.
The state-of-the-art technology can be retrofitted onto tower cars to continuously monitor and record critical parameters of overhead equipment (OHE) such as contact wire stagger, contact wire height, and the precise positioning of traction distribution assets using GPS data. Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has also adopted this technology, ensuring safety and punctuality of the train operations.
Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said that the pantograph maintenance posed challenges for electric trains. The pantograph, mounted on the rooftop of locomotives, is vital for maintaining uninterrupted contact with the overhead catenary that supplies power to the train. Traditional manual inspections, typically performed at depots, may not always detect emerging faults in time, potentially leading to overhead wiring failures, extended delays, costly repairs, and significant safety risks. To address these challenges, Indian Railways is leveraging MRI technology to enable real-time monitoring and proactive maintenance of pantographs and OHE, the DRM explained.
Senior divisional electrical engineer (TRD) Shivanad Prasad opined that with the deployment of MRI scan equipment, it can swiftly analyse any changes in OHE parameters resulting from engineering works, modernisation efforts or routine maintenance. By minimising breakdowns and delays, MRI equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring trains run safely and punctually, allowing passengers to reach their destinations securely and in time, the officials underlined.