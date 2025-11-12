MSME park will be set up in every Assembly segment: CM

Kanigiri: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the state government would set up an industrial park for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in all 175 Assembly segments in the state.

The Chief Minister said this after inaugurating the new MSME Park at Peddaerlapadu village in Kanigiri mandal of Prakasam district.

He also laid the foundation for 49 MSME parks across 17 districts virtually on Tuesday. He conducted groundbreaking ceremonies for 1,597 small and medium enterprises, and inaugurated 38 large industrial units, representing cumulative investments of Rs 25,256 crore statewide.

Further, the Chief Minister emphasised the state government's commitment to ensure that industrialists do not face any hurdles. “We are creating a common infrastructure in the industrial parks to supply power and water and lay roads. If you come with an idea, you can set up an industry,” said Naidu. He announced that the government had set a target of creating 5 lakh jobs through the MSME sector alone and planned to train 1 lakh women entrepreneurs through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. According to him, the current period is an investment festival in Andhra Pradesh. Underscoring that the future is all about technology, Naidu said quantum computing technology will begin in the Greenfield capital city of Amaravati in January next year. “Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a place to manufacture quantum computers and supply them to the world," he said. Noting that a drone city is being established in Orvakal in Kurnool, he said the drones used in Operation Sindoor were tested in the state. The Chief Minister said that the Andhra Pradesh government has been immediately implementing the Centre's policies. “Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is extending complete support to the government while Minister Lokesh is working in an unrelenting fashion,” he said.