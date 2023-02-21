Music requires support structure from multiple quarters

Visakhapatnam: "Is it enough to have everything around to satisfy our needs like a good house, a good car, great friends and laughter? What is in between these moments? What is equivalent to silence and peace is something which only art can fill. Should we not invest in that domain equal enough in multiple ways?" says renowned Carnatic singer and Padma Shri award recipient Bombay Jayashri.

When she talks, her intense and thoughtful words flow out like honey oozing out of a honeycomb, striking a chord like her soulful renditions in a 'kutcheri' that serenades the audience till the end.

The Carnatic singer lays emphasis on providing an ecosystem for the younger generation to pursue music. "There is a need for an effective support structure to pursue music. Somehow, we have failed in providing it to the next generation. As artistes, we all are quite sensitive and continue to be so. But we constantly need a support system to give us a clear guidance on how we are performing at every stage and where to make amendments, etc.," says Bombay Jayashri when she came to the city to present a Carnatic concert as a part of the sixth anniversary celebration of PaRa - the Supreme, a socio-cultural movement of music founded by renowned Carnatic musician Dr Pantula Rama.

Elaborating that students from diverse age groups and backgrounds aspire to learn music to meet different purposes, Bombay Jayashri, says, "However, each student has to be nourished, supported, trained and taught. For which, we as a society have to come together to contribute our part for the greater good."

Talking about considering music as a profession, Bombay Jayashri says that a few years back, not many were confident whether music could give them a structure and a position in the society. "There are people who pursue music while focusing on other areas for their basic survival. This is probably because there is no structure of support from the government as well as other quarters for them. However, together, we can attempt to bring in a change," Bombay Jayashri suggests.

Stressing on experiential learning that paves way for new discoveries, Bombay Jayashri says that it can take any format such as temple visits, narration of a composition in the form of a story and the ability to learn from one another make a difference among the 'sishyas'. "Music is a beautiful art form. As musicians, we have to instill pride in our art, encouraging a sense of enquiry' among the learners and letting them to absorb from what is happening around without being judgmental," adds the renowned Carnatic vocalist.