Muslim welfare possible only with TDP, asserts Naidu

Nidadavolu (West Godavari district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday told the minorities that the welfare of the Muslims is possible only with the TDP.

On the occasion of Ramzan, Chandrababu Naidu participated in the festival celebrations here. He said Ramzan means intense devotion, discipline, humility and empathy. “You all had fasting with purity of mind and heart besides doing charity for the poor and the needy. You all prayed Allah for the whole month to safeguard Dharma. All your prayers should do good to society, the country and the state,” Chandrababu said.

The former chief minister appealed to them to rethink which party has taken care of Muslims and looked after their welfare. Recalling that Muslim Welfare Corporation was established during the TDP rule, he said that in the combined Andhra Pradesh Urdu was declared as the second official language and Urdu University was set up in Kurnool.

Both the Urdu universities in the state were established only during the TDP government, he said and added that Hajj House was built in Hyderabad and special flights were arranged to those who want to go on Hajj pilgrimage. Similarly, Hajj House was constructed in Vijayawada too and financial assistance was extended by the TDP government to those who are going on Hajj pilgrimage, Chandrababu reminded.

Stating that besides Ramzan Tohfas, Sankranti gifts distributed to the poor Muslims, the TDP supremo said that Rs 50,000 was sanctioned as wedding gift for Muslims under Dulhan scheme. This Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to pay Rs 1 lakh each under Dulhan scheme, Chandrababu pointed out, and asked them whether he has paid the amount to any of them for which came the reply of a big 'no'.

Assuring them that Rs 1 lakh each will be paid under Dulhan scheme once the TDP allied NDA government is formed in the state in these elections, Chandrababu asked what Jagan gad done for Muslims despite always saying 'my minorities'.

The Hajj House in Kadapa was completed 90 per cent during the TDP rule, but Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take any steps to complete the remaining 10 per cent works, he said and asked is this the YSRCP's affection towards minorities.

The TDP government had even introduced a sub-plan for Muslims to extend financial assistance to them and Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned for them to pursue higher studies abroad, he said.

Expressing concern that the attacks on minorities are on the rise, Chandrababu Naidu assured them that the coming NDA government in the state will certainly take care of them in every aspect. Injustice will not be done at any cost to minorities, he promised.