Muthoot Exim launches Gold Point Centre in Guntur

Guntur: Muthoot Exim Private Limited, the precious metals division of the 137-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group has inaugurated its latest Gold Point Centre in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the company’s 32nd centre nationwide and its fourth branch in Andhra Pradesh.

CEO of Muthoot Exim Keyur Shah, emphasised the company’s commitment to community empowerment through transparent and fair market valuations. He said that the Gold Point Centre would be more than a transactional space and it would harbour trust and provide a safe environment for their customers.

Executive Director of Muthoot Pappachan Group and Managing Director of Muthoot Exim Thomas Muthoot highlighted the centre’s role in promoting financial inclusion and sustainability.

The new facility, located opposite Singapore Plaza in Brodipet, aims to revolutionise gold recycling services in one of Andhra Pradesh’s fastest-growing cities.

The company officials explained that the centre offers transparent valuation processes for old and used gold items, with instant cash payments for transactions up to Rs 10,000.