Mylavaram MLA Krishna Prasad to quit YSRCP

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad on Monday announced that he is going to quit the ruling party. He also made some shocking comments against the policies and decisions of YSRCP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion.

He held a meeting with his followers in Mylavaram where he announced his decision to leave the party. Later, addressing media, he said he had not resigned from the party but he would quit the very soon.

He said he had not taken a decision on joining of other political party though he received invitations from TDP, Congress, BJP and Jana Sena parties.

The MLA said he would announce his future course of action very soon. He did not say in which party he will join.

Faulting sand and liquor policies of YSRCP government, he said many construction workers suffered in the past due to the wrong sand policy implemented by the YSRCP government. He felt the liquor policy of the government is also not correct. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a decision on sand policy but many people had questioned the MLAs about the wrong policy, he added.

He said CM Jagan has not responded when he told him that he was facing problems in Mylavaram constituency due to the interference of one leader from another constituency. “I informed the CM about my problem in the constituency but there was no response from him,” he said.

He alleged the YSRCP leadership ignored the senior leaders of the party in allotment of portfolios in the state Cabinet and referred to the name of Kolusu Parthasarathy, who was denied berth in the state Cabinet.

Krishna Prasad also felt the concept of Why Not 175 of Jagan was not correct. He said even Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy never thought of winning all seats in the elections.

He questioned why there should be no opposition in the state and felt the TDP can win the elections in the state.

He said he opposed the three capitals decision of the government and faced onslaught from the own party leaders for opposing the shifting of capital from Amaravati.

He further said the government stopped payment of bills for the house sites levelling works. The government had not fulfilled the promises and MLAs faced problems when they visited the areas under the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhusvam scheme.

He said there is no comparison between the governance of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said Rajasekhara Reddy had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for development works where as he could not get Rs 1 crore from CM Jagan for development works in the constituency.