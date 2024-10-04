Nagarjuna defines Vizag as a ‘beautiful’ city

Visakhapatnam: Even as a large chunk of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensuing movie Coolie continues to be filmed in Visakhapatnam, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni opines that the city is endowed with picturesque setting and is quite suitable to be developed as a film hub.

In a free-wheeling chat with The Hans India, the ‘King’ of Tollywood defined Visakhapatnam as a beautiful city. “What is there not to like about Visakhapatnam? Even when you look at the city from an aircraft, the ocean-speckled view that unfolds before you looks so beautiful. In addition to beach stretches, the other locales such as Borra Caves and Araku Valley are favourable for film shoots,” the actor, who came to the city, elaborates.

It is quite apparent that Nagarjuna is extremely excited about essaying the role of ‘Simon’ in the much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The actor says that he has been looking forward to working with Lokesh Kanagaraj ever since the release of the director’s Tamil action-thriller ‘Kaithi’ (Khaidi in Telugu).

Being part of the young director’s team, Nagarjuna notices that Lokesh knows exactly what he wants and believes in the output too. “And I see the reason for his success. Apparently, I wanted to work with him for a long time and I am glad it did work out this way,” beams the actor.