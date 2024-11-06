Nagula Chavithi: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam

TIRUMALA: On the pleasant evening on Tuesday, the devotees witnessed the grandeur of Sri Malayappa on Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

Flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, Sri Malayappa Swamy glided along four Mada streets on the seven hooded serpent carrier to bless His devotees on the occasion of Nagaula Chavithi.

HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, CVSO Sreedhar, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.