  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nagula Chavithi: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Nagula Chavithi: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam
x
Highlights

TIRUMALA: On the pleasant evening on Tuesday, the devotees witnessed the grandeur of Sri Malayappa on Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.Flanked by Sridevi and...

TIRUMALA: On the pleasant evening on Tuesday, the devotees witnessed the grandeur of Sri Malayappa on Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

Flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi, Sri Malayappa Swamy glided along four Mada streets on the seven hooded serpent carrier to bless His devotees on the occasion of Nagaula Chavithi.

HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, CVSO Sreedhar, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick