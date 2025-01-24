Naidu a big hit at WEF

Amaravati/Davos: The four-day visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Davos aimed at restoring the brand image of AP and setting up a network to in-vite massive investments to the state ended successfully on Thursday. He not only showcased the ‘Advantage AP’ for investments but also was the brand ambassador for investments across the country along with Maha-rashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The AP delegation has made all-out efforts to attract a large number of industries, including Microsoft, Cisco, Global Cloud, Maersk, LG Chem, Carlsberg Group, Arcelor Mittal, Petronas, etc, and was greatly successful in its efforts.

Indian diaspora, besides many CEOs and heads of globally-renowned companies from different nations took part in the round-table confer-ences and summits held by the AP team led by the Chief Minister.

In an interaction with students past midnight on Wednesday, where Cen-tral Ministers and counterparts from other states were present, Naidu said India's golden era has started for the country and it will clock the fastest growth rate. Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Indian democracy offers stability and everybody is trusting the goal of Viksit Bharat-2047. "India is moving very fast. The world is watching, and they are also looking at India now,” he added.

Citing Bloomberg analytics, the CM said that India will log the highest in-cremental GDP growth rate in the world from 2028 and from then on the country will be 'unstoppable'. According to Naidu 'Brand India' is very strong compared to 10 years ago, which is only strengthening year by year.

Reminiscing his past experiences, the CM observed that he had bitter ex-periences even with some country heads when he tried to promote India. Recalling the meetings he had attended at Davos in the past, Naidu said, “I had bitter experience with country heads then. When I used to tell them that India will perform and India will be the country to watch, the state heads used to tell me you are so optimistic, it won't happen in In-dia."

But today the whole world is saying that India is moving very fast.

Naidu said the country has come a long from being heckled internation-ally as a county logging two percent growth rate to emerge as the fifth largest economy with the third highest purchasing power parity. He ex-uded confidence that India will either be number one or second biggest economy by 2047.

Asserting that India is well positioned in the space of renewable energy, sustainability and green hydrogen, he said the Government of India is fo-cusing on adding 500 GW of renewable energy, out of which 165 GW will originate from Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said India has risen to the stature of offering its technologies at WEF than taking from there and added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new reality.