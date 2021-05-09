Naidu defaming the government even during tough times, says Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Reiterating that the State government is working with an aim to save every single life by fully equipping all the hospitals and Covid Care Centres across the State, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for creating panic among the people by spreading rumours on N449K virus and defaming the government even during the tough times.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu alone can do cheap politics during this pandemic behaving in such a way as to terrorise the people.

Although the scientists across the country have given clarity that the N440K variant is not a deadly one and denied the rumours about it, Chandrababu is on his own way in panicking people and damaging the reputation of the State, he said and added that Naidu should be ashamed for being an irresponsible Opposition leader.

Minister Kannababu said that Chandrababu has become a big virus for the State, who can go to any extent of wrongdoings for the sake of politics. As the Leader of the Opposition, instead suggesting better practices to the government, he is indeed creating unrest in the state.

Speaking in regard to vaccination, the Minister dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to provide vaccines as one of the manufacturers Bharat Biotech belongs to one of his close aides and the government is ready to pay Rs 1,600 crore.

He said that the State government had already announced free vaccinations for people between 18-45 years, where almost two crore people are estimated to be direct beneficiaries and thus decided to procure over 4 crore doses from vaccine manufacturers at an estimated expense of Rs 1,600 crore.

He clarified that the government had already approached vaccine companies to supply required doses to the State, but with the current production capacity it would take months to vaccinate all the people.

Minister Kannababu asserted that Andhra Pradesh is the only state that has a capacity to vaccinate over six lakh doses in just a single day and can complete the entire vaccination in just 40 days, but availability is the problem.

He said that as a responsible opposition leader Chandrababu should build confidence among the people and support the government in these hard times rather than politicising things.