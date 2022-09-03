Naidu fears defeat in Kuppam constituency, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party State general secretary and Govt Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that fearing defeat in Kuppam constituency, Chandrababu Naidu started promising development works in Kuppam if he is voted to power. He said that Naidu failed to do anything for the development of Kuppam constituency when he was in power and though he represented the constituency for a long period.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party Central office here on Friday, Sajjala said that people of Kuppam are ready to elect YSR Congress candidate and defeat Chandrababu Naidu in the coming elections. He criticised the TDP chief for assuring people that he would take up Kuppam branch canal works if he returned to power. Sajjala wondered what Naidu has done during the last 30 years. He also came down heavily on Naidu for ignoring the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) during his tenure.

He said while the people throughout the State were observing the death anniversary of former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on Friday, Naidu was trying to attract the attention of his party cadre by celebrating the 30th anniversary of his assuming power for the first time three decades ago. Sajjala alleged that Naidu grabbed the CM post by backstabbing TDP founder N T Rama Rao.