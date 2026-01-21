Naidu, Pawan and Lokesh hail Nabin’s elevation as BJP chief

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, and minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the national president of BJP, lauding his long public service and expressing confidence in his leadership of the party and the NDA.

In a message posted on his official X account on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said that Nitin Nabin’s more than two decades in public life as an MLA and Minister reflected sustained dedication, discipline and commitment to the party organisation. He said the appointment showed the trust reposed in him by the BJP and extended his best wishes as he assumed the responsibility in the service of the organisation and the NDA alliance.

The Jana Sena leader also expressed gratitude to former BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda for his dedicated leadership and valuable contributions to the party and the NDA, stating that his service would always be remembered with deep respect and reverence.

Earlier, Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartiest congratulations to Nitin Nabin on becoming the BJP’s national president and wished him success in effectively carrying forward the responsibilities of his new role.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who is also the TDP national general secretary, also took to X to congratulate Nitin Nabin. He said the new BJP president’s rise reflected the growing confidence in youth leadership and the emergence of a new generation in Indian politics and wished him the very best in leading the party forward with fresh energy and vision.