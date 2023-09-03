Naidu promises to create 20 Lakh jobs

Kakinada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday promised to create 20 lakh jobs in the State to provide employment to the youth. He also assured to pay a sum of Rs 3,000 per month to youth until they get employment. Naidu addressed the Zone-2 meeting of the party here. Party leader Jyotula Naveen presided over the meeting.

TDP leaders representing 36 constituencies of erstwhile Godavari districts participated in the meeting. Naidu said that during the previous TDP rule, investments worth Rs 6 lakh crore were made in the State and jobs were generated.

He said that 64,000 people have been given jobs and 3 lakh people have been given training through the Skill Development Corporation at that time.

He recalled that DSC has been conducted twice and jobs have been given to 18,000 people.

He said that according to the latest report given by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), 35.14 per cent of the youth are unemployed in Andhra Pradesh.

He called upon the party leaders to create awareness among the youth that TDP rule should come back in the State for jobs to be generated for them. He said that he would talk to all the IT companies and formulate a policy on working from home.

IT workstations will be set up at mandal centres and opportunities will be provided to the local youth to secure employment and training in various companies.

He said the success of Badude Badudu programme of the party clearly indicated that the downfall of the YSRCP government has started.

Naidu said that the TDP derives its strength from dedicated party workers. He congratulated the party cadres for the party’s performance in the panchayat and MLC elections.

Naidu called upon the party activists to be vigilant and see that names of genuine voters are not deleted from voters’ lists. He also asked them to see that no bogus voters are included in the lists.