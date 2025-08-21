NAREDCO’s two-day 17th national conference from Aug 29

Visakhapatnam: The17th national conference of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will be held on August 29th and 30th, informed council state president G Chakradhar.

Briefing the media at the poster launch event held in Visakhapatnam, he informed that the Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Manohar Lal, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and state Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana will be attending the conference.

Chakradhar said that the discussions at the national conference will mainly focus on regulatory reforms, urban transformation, real estate growth, and other areas. He said that Andhra Pradesh is number one in both the ease of doing business and speed of doing business.

Similarly, as part of urban development, major issues like layout rules, stamp and registration, revenue, sale cum GPA exemption, affordable housing, single window clearance will be highlighted at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, council general secretary YV Chowdary said that 800 members of National Real Estate Development Council are expected to attend the event. In addition to discussing the development of Amaravati, a presentation will also be given. Council north zone president A Ramesh Babu, secretary Papa Rao, executive vice president MA Hussain and treasurer KVV Subbaraospoke.