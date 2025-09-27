  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NATCO launches new products

NATCO launches new products
x
Highlights

Guntur: NATCO Crop Health Sciences on Friday launched three new products - CYANAT, ATMOS, and ASTOR - at an event organised at Brindavan Gardens, The...

Guntur: NATCO Crop Health Sciences on Friday launched three new products - CYANAT, ATMOS, and ASTOR - at an event organised at Brindavan Gardens, The Capital Hotel, Guntur. Developed through extensive research and designed to meet international standards, these products aim to strengthen crop protection and enhance agricultural productivity.

The event was attended by Executive Vice-President Rajesh Chebiyyam, Sales & Marketing Head, India 1 Sara Narasaiah, Senior RBM-Sales-South Coastal E Nagireddy and AMM - South Coastal AP Dr Gopu Ajay Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Chebiyyam, Sara Narasaiah and E Nagireddy explained the products and their benefits.

Dr Gopu Ajay Reddy spoke about the importance of NATCO’s advanced plant growth stimulants, which contribute to improved nutrient uptake, stronger plant health, and enhanced crop vitality.

He emphasized that these stimulants not only help in achieving higher yields but also promote healthier ecosystems. He concluded by reiterating NATCO’s vision of creating a sustainable agricultural future by empowering farmers with innovative and reliable solutions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick