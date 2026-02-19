Navy vigilant in safeguarding nation’s maritime interests: Prez

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu has said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce.

Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Vizag coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as “a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea”.

"Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce," Murmu said.

Emphasising that the Indian Navy is often the first responder in times of humanitarian crises and natural disasters, extending quick assistance with compassion and competence, the President stated, “The Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe. The spirit of friendship on display today through the participation of so many friendly countries highlights the truth that we are connected rather than divided by the seas.”

The IFR reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions, Murmu said. The President said ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness. This spirit of togetherness is well captured in the theme of this review: ‘United through Oceans’. It is a positive message to the global community that the commitment and resolve of this collective naval strength can overcome all challenges, she emphasised.

Underlining India’s relationship with seas that has been deepening and enduring, the President said, “For centuries, these oceans have been pathways of commerce, connection and cultural exchange for India. People enthusiastically celebrate the festival ‘Bali Jatra’ or ‘Voyage to Bali’ on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack during the week starting ‘Kartik Purnima’. This festival is an expression of respect to the ancient sailors from what is now Odisha. It celebrates the tradition of regular sea travel to South-East Asia for various purposes since the ancient Kalinga Empire. These travels contributed to the spread and exchange of trade and goods, ideas and values, shaping a shared cultural consciousness across regions.

India’s approach to international relations, including the maritime domain, is guided by the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). This approach reflects the wisdom that global security and growth as well as sustainability and stability are built through partnerships.

This spirit of partnership is the bedrock of an enduring global order. Therefore, India believes that a sound maritime order is based on collective responsibility and cooperative action among like-minded partners, the President stressed.

The international convergence on display will promote common purpose and heritage, the President underlined. “I am sure that all the navies represented here will collectively help the oceans thrive as gateways for growth, prosperity and overall well-being of the global community,” she observed.