NCC Cadets take out anti-drug rally

Vijayawada: NCC cadets of MPRM Sri Vishwashanthi Junior College, under the leadership of 16 Andhra Battalion (Machilipatnam) ANO Captain Vemuri Elizabeth Rani, organised an anti-drug rally on the occasion of NCC Day at Vuyyuru in Krishna district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Viswasanthi Educational Institutions Chairman Madala Subrahmanyeswara Rao urged public to remain vigilant against growing menace of drug addiction. He said that both Central and State government are conducting extensive anti-drug campaigns to protect the youth.

He further stated that NCC cadets play an important role in community service and in promoting discipline, patriotism, leadership, and national unity. He encouraged students to join the NCC, which helps build character, health, intelligence, and overall personality. 16 Andhra Battalion (Machilipatnam) ANO Captain Vemuri Elizabeth Rani said NCC cadets consistently take part in social service activities, including programmes on World AIDS Day, World Older Persons Day, and Women’s Day.

Sri Viswasanthi Junior College Principal K Padmaja Vani, Director Madala Surya Shekhar, A Sushanth, and a large number of NCC cadets participated.