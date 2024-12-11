NDA lacks statesmen to resolve deadlock in Parliament

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji said here on Tues-day that there are hardly any statesmen in the BJP-led NDA to resolve the stalemate in Par-liament.

He said during the similar stalemate in the both Houses of Parliament before the AP bifurca-tion, the then senior leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Venkayya Naidu held parleys with Jai-ram Ramesh and Manmohan continuously to resolve the issue.

Sivaji held Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar responsible for the stalemate and Union Minister Kiran Rijuju has been fuelling the fire. There was no consensus on the issue even after three weeks of the stalemate.

Sivaji appealed to senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Sivaraj Singh Chauhan to take initiative to run the session peacefully and amicably by holding parleys with the INDIA leaders.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who holds talks with the leaders of various na-tions, could not resolve the deadlock by inviting them to talk over a tea.