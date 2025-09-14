NID-AP students bring fresh design perspectives

Vijayawada: Emerging creative talents were prominently featured at the Lepakshi Handicrafts Design Competition & Masterpieces Exhibition held in Vijayawada on Saturday. During this event, 25 students from the National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP), located at Sakhamuru in Amaravati immersed themselves in the rich traditional crafts of the state. Specialising in Textile, Industrial, and Communication Design, the students examined the showcased handicrafts with a keen eye for detail—evaluating aspects such as product design, finishing, usability, and presentation. While many admired the craftsmanship on display, they also offered fresh design perspectives on how the products could be better positioned for modern markets without losing their cultural essence.

The initiative is part of collaboration between NID-AP and the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (APHDC), under the guidance of Lepakshi MD Vishwa Manoharan, aimed at bringing innovation and global relevance to Andhra Pradesh’s handicrafts sector.

During their visit, students interacted closely with artisans and visitors, sharing constructive ideas on design enhancements, contemporary packaging, and marketing strategies that could help extend the reach of local crafts to wider national and international audiences.

“This is not only a learning opportunityfor us, but also a way to give back to the artisan community by contributing design inputs that can add value to their creations,” remarked one student. NID-AP faculty member Swati Pandey Sinha accompanied the team, guiding discussions and facilitating analysis.