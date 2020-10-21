Nimmagadda Ramesh moves AP High Court against govt for not allocating funds for EC

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has approached the state High Court against the Jagan government. The petition was filed alleging that the YSRCP government was not funding the Election Commission. Nimmagadda Ramesh alleged that the government had stopped allocation of funds for the maintenance of the Election Commission.

He said in the petition that the state government was not giving funds for the management of the Election Commission. In his petition, Ramesh Kumar also said that the government was not cooperating in the conduction of elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar asked the High Court to intervene and see to it that the funds are released immediately. He said it was illegal under Article 243 (k) of the Constitution to withhold funds from the Election Commission. The election commissioner asked the state apex court to direct the state government to release the funds immediately.

The state election commission held the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Finance and the Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj. Sitarama Murthy as respondents in the petition. Advocate Ashwini Kumar argued on behalf of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.