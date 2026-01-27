NLR district emerging as industrial hub: Collector

Nellore: Nellore district is rapidly emerging as an industrial hub, district Collector Himanshu Shukla announced during 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday at Police Parade Grounds. Unfurling the National Flag, he highlighted major industrial developments:

At the recent Industrial Summit in Visakhapatnam, 12 multinational companies signed MoUs for investments worth Rs 17,479 crore, expected to generate employment for around 10,000 unemployed youth.

Infrastructure worth Rs 870 crores is proposed across 2,776 acres in the IFFCO-Kissan Special Economic Zone (SEZ), promising direct jobs for 30,000 and indirect employment for 40,000 people.

Bharat Petroleum Company Limited (BPCL) project, with an investment of Rs 96,862 crores, marks a historic milestone and will significantly boost the state’s economy.

Additionally, permissions were granted for 134 small and medium enterprises with Rs 4.26 crores investment in the current financial year. Five MSME units have been established—one per constituency goal—with others in progress. In agriculture, crops are under cultivation in 3.14 lakh acres (out of 4.50 lakh acres total) during the Rabi season. Farmers received 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of urea with`6.39 crores subsidy. The government credited Rs 261.80 crores as investment subsidy to 3,64,216 farmers and sanctioned Rs 11.60 crores for horticulture development. Tenant farmers accessed Rs 14.74 crores in bank loans benefiting 2,521 individuals.

The Collector thanked officials, people, and public representatives for their support in effective implementation of welfare schemes.SP Ajitha Vejendla, Joint Collector M. Venkateswarlu, and other dignitaries attended.