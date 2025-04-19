No disruptions can affect coalition’s objectives: Minister Bharath

Anantapuram: A meeting of NDA alliance leaders was convened at the Roads & Buildings Guest House in Anantapur under the leadership of Anantapur District In-Charge Minister TG Bharath. The gathering brought together prominent leaders from across the district, including Anantapur District Party President Venkata Siva Yadav, Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, MLAs Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad, Gummanur Jayaram, JC Asmith Reddy, Amilineni Surendra Babu, Bandaru Shravanisri, District Party General Secretary G. Sridhar Chowdhary, senior leaders Aalam Narasa Naidu, Muntimadugu Keshava Reddy, Janasena District President TC Varun, and BJP District President Konakondla Rajesh.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Bharath reaffirmed the NDA government’s commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh at national level. He stated that no attempts to create disruption would affect the coalition’s objectives. He called on district-level alliance leaders to maintain unity and work collaboratively. He encouraged local MLAs and party leaders to coordinate efforts to address public issues promptly and effectively.

In a separate session with TDP MLAs from the district, Minister Bharath instructed them to ensure the timely appointment of Family Empowerment Coordinators, village and ward committees, as well as mandal and town committees, in accordance with directives from the state party leadership.

District party president Venkata Siva Yadav echoed the Minister’s instructions, urging MLAs to finalize the appointments of Family Empowerment Coordinators by April 23. He stressed the importance of forming village and ward committees first, followed by mandal and constituency-level committees in a structured manner.

During the meeting, MLAs raised concerns about irregularities in the ration distribution system. Minister Bharath responded by assuring them that he would take up the matter with the District Collector and seek resolution within a week.

Following the meeting, Minister T.G. Bharath also interacted with members of the public gathered at the R&B Guest House. He listened to their grievances and assured them that appropriate directions would be issued to officials for swift action.