NTR Bharosa pensions distribution today

Vijayawada: The State government has released Rs 2,746.52 crore to facilitate the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions to 63,61,380 beneficiaries on September 1, announced Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In addition, the government has sanctioned Rs 3.15 crore for the disbursement of pensions to 7,872 newly approved spouse pensioners, also beginning from September 1.

In a statement on Sunday, Minister Srinivas stated that for the financial year 2025–26, the State has allocated a total of Rs 32,143 crore toward pensions. Of this, Rs 16,366.8 crore has already been released for pension distribution from April to September 2025.

He informed that the Andhra Pradesh is leading in the country in social welfare, noting that no other State in India has allocated more than Rs 10,000 crore toward pension schemes. Srinivas said, “Andhra Pradesh stands as the leading State in the country in terms of expenditure on social security pensions”.

To ensure greater transparency, pensions are being delivered directly at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and geo-coordinates of recipients are being recorded to improve monitoring and accountability.

Minister Srinivas said the NDA coalition government is committed to the welfare and development of all sections of society. The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme is a key welfare initiative aimed at supporting the elderly, widows, single women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable and disadvantaged groups. “This scheme is a cornerstone of our commitment to social justice and inclusive development,” the Minister concluded.