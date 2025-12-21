Numbers hide crisis as revenue grievances pile up across state

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Department is facing a huge crisis, with thousands of land and revenue-related grievances remain unresolved despite claims of high disposal rate. Officially, 85 percent of the complaints appear redressed, but citizen satisfaction hovering at just 53 percent, revealing poor-quality disposals, procedural lapses, and systemic inefficiencies. As deadlines approach, pending complaints are often mechanically marked as resolved, leaving citizens frustrated.

The gravity of the situation came to light at the recent Collectors’ Conference, where Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad revealed that files he personally sent to District Collectors went unanswered for months. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also flagged the Revenue Department’s performance as problematic, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan noted a rise in land disputes in several districts, citing collusion between departmental officials and political actors.

Internal audits and surveys reveal stark district-level disparities. While the state average of cases disposed beyond the Service Level Agreement (SLA) is 1.86 per cent, Chittoor records 7.27 per cent. Reopened cases, a key indicator of poor-quality redressal, average 8.72 per cent statewide but spike in Sri Sathya Sai district at 20 per cent, Anantapur at 19 per cent, and Chittoor at 14 per cent. Even where grievances are technically disposed, credibility and trust remain low, officials say.

“Even where work is done, recognition and reliability do not automatically follow,” Commissioner of Land Revenue (CCLA) G Sai Prasad noted at a recent Collectors’ Conference.

Recent RTGS surveys, covering more than 32,000 complainants, found 46.6 per cent rated their grievance experience as bad, with only about a quarter expressing satisfaction. Audits under the Public Grievance Redressal System highlighted superficial disposals, unchecked rejections, and weak communication with citizens, prompting officials to push for constant monitoring, file-level scrutiny, and corrective action. Repeat grievances are now being tracked through a dedicated database, with stabilization expected within one to two months.

Land mutation and Pattadar passbook-related complaints remain the largest challenge, accounting for nearly two lakh cases out of 5.5 lakh grievances. Rejection rates at village secretariats have surged to 20 per cent from below 5 per cent, with Vizianagaram, Nellore, and Visakhapatnam reporting around 33 per cent each. Officials noted that many rejections occur mechanically as deadlines approach, forcing applicants to reapply and prolonging disputes.

Deletion cases under the controversial ‘22-A list’ remain highly sensitive. Of 6,700 cases statewide, only 700 have been disposed in 18 months, often delayed due to officials demanding outdated documentary proof, sometimes dating back to the early 20th century. Resurvey disputes, particularly over land extent variations, add further complexity.

Notice delivery failures have emerged as another critical issue. Online notices frequently fail to reach applicants, resulting in ex parte decisions and repeated grievances. Final orders often do not reach citizens, prompting authorities to mandate proper notice service and direct communication for every case.

To tackle these issues, the CCLA has directed a complete transition to e-files, phased out paper processing, and instituted strict follow-up mechanisms, including weekly reviews with collectors.

Training programmes for field staff and VROs are being intensified to ensure procedural adherence and improve citizen interaction. Officials say the focus has now shifted from mere disposal numbers to the quality of grievance resolution, with collectors being held accountable for both outcomes and public satisfaction.