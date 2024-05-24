Officials prepare joint action plan for vote counting

Rajamahendravaram: Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha organised a Zoom conference with the SP, Returning Officers, and other officials on the arrangements for the counting process from the Collector’s Chamber on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavi Latha said that the district election administration has prepared a joint action plan with the cooperation of the police department to conduct the counting process properly and peacefully.

She said a meeting with the candidates and counting agents should be held on Friday to create awareness about the security measures to be taken during the counting on June 4 and the announcement of the results afterward.

Measures are being taken for three-tier security and seven solar CC cameras will be installed in counting areas of seven assembly constituencies. It was ordered to keep vigilance with CC cameras at the houses of the candidates who contested the elections and at the offices of the political parties and focus on the movements of individuals and groups.

A videographer should be deputed in each counting hall as part of the counting of votes. Candidates’ zones and media personnel zones should be marked in the counting hall. Counting agents should be given badges indicating their assigned tables. He said that the colour code has already been given according to constituencies.

SP P Jagdeesh, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, and others were present.