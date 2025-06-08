Officials told to be vigilant amidst heavy rain forecast

Vijayawada: With forecasts predicting heavy rainfall, District Collector Dr. G Lakshmisha on Saturday instructed officials from various departments including Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, and Agriculture to remain on high alert.

Dr Lakshmisha announced the establishment of a Command Control Centre (CCC) at the Collectorate, accessible via the number 9154 970 454. “Citizens facing any difficulties due to the rains should contact this number to report their issues,” he advised.

The Collector emphasised the need for Panchayat Raj and Municipal officials and staff to be present on the ground to continuously monitor the situation, ensuring drinking water remains uncontaminated and supply is uninterrupted. He directed relevant personnel and equipment, including engines, to be prepared to promptly clear waterlogged roads and maintain smooth traffic flow. He also instructed immediate removal of any fallen trees and advised the public to avoid standing under trees, park vehicles in safe locations, and venture out only if absolutely necessary during rainfall.

Dr. Lakshmisha assured that officials and staff are ready to undertake any necessary relief measures at the ground level. He further directed district-level officers from agriculture and allied sectors to coordinate with field officers to provide appropriate guidance for crop protection. In the event of power poles falling, the Collector ordered immediate restoration of electricity supply.