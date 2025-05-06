Officials told to deliver all govt services through ‘Mana Mitra’

Vijayawada: Making it clear that people should not make rounds to government offices for their works, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered the officials to ensure that people get all the services online through Mana Mitra WhatsApp governance.

Conducting a review meeting on Monday at the State Secretariat on the activities of Real Time Governance, the Chief Minister told the officials to take the WhatsApp governance to the people on a massive scale to create better awareness among them. Steps should be taken to see to it that the people receive all kinds of government services online without any kind of obstacles. All the departments should improve their activities to this end, he added.

CM Naidu said that better services can be provided to the public through drones and steps should be taken to ensure that the public extensively utilise the drone services.

Also, a workshop be conducted with the government wings and the companies that are extending use services to bring awareness among the officers of various departments on this, the Chief Minister said. Chandrababu directed the officers of Municipal Administration and Public Health to use the drones to the maximum extent possible for checking the mosquito menace. The CM is also keen that steps should be initiated so that the ‘work-from-home’ programme too should be implemented at a faster pace. It should be promoted continuously and the officers should move ahead in a planned manner, he added. Also, a comprehensive exercise should be held on how many jobs will be made available in the next three years, employment opportunities can be created to how many people and what sort of skills they need.

If necessary, a consultancy be appointed for this purpose, he said. Skill training should be provided to human resources, who are readily available for ‘work-from-home’, the Chief Minister said.

Secretary (RTG) Bhaskar Katamaneni, informed the Chief Minister that the Data Lake works are almost complete and that 273 various kinds of services are presently available on WhatsApp governance while 370 to 380 various services will be made available before June 12. He also said that Aware Hub will be created in RTGS to study the the climatic changes from time to time and extend necessary services to the public.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the Chief Minister’s Secretaries, Muddada Ravi Chandra and PS Pradyumna, the Director of Information and Public Relations Himanshu Shukla, the Secretary (Revenue), Prabhakar Reddy, the RTGS CEO, Prakhar Jain, t Deputy CEO, Ms M Madhuri along with others were present.