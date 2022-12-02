One dead as a private travel bus overturns after hitting divider in Palamaneru

A fatal road accident took place in Chittoor district where a private travel bus overturned after hitting a divider at a cattle farm in Palamaneru leaving one person died and 20 others seriously injured in this incident.



It seems that there were thirty passengers in the bus at the time of the accident. The incident took place while the private travel bus is traveling from Bangalore to Vijayawada.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay from Guntur. The police suspect that the negligence of the driver was the cause of the accident.