One held, jewellery worth Rs 6L recovered

Vijayawada: In a major breakthrough, Gunadala Police have apprehended a habitual offender involved in multiple theft cases and recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 6 lakh, including 60 grams of gold and 50 grams of silver ornaments.

Acting on the directions of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and under the supervision of In-Charge DCP KGV Saritha, the Central Division ACP D Damodara Rao led a special investigation with Gunadala Police Station Inspector Vasireddy Srinivasa Rao and his team. Special surveillance teams were deployed to monitor the movements of suspected thieves in the area.

The police arrested the accused Uyyala Rajesh (24), a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

During the vehicle check near the Government Hospital, police noticed a suspicious individual attempting to flee. He was immediately apprehended and interrogated by the police. During questioning, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple thefts. A school dropout and former daily wage labourer, Rajesh turned to crime to fund a lavish lifestyle. He had previously been arrested by Gunadala Police in a theft case in September 2024 and was released on bail in January 2025, after which he continued committing burglaries. A known repeat offender, he currently has 12 theft cases registered against him. In the past four months, he has been involved in thefts across the state and under the police station limits of Patamata, Rajolu, Nuzvid, Narsapuram, and Naidupeta.

The arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts and the use of technical surveillance tools, said the Central zone ACP D Damodara Rao.