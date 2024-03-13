Live
One station-One product’ stall inaugurated
Highlights
Parvthipuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated One station-One product’ here virtually from Ahmedabad of Gujarat on Tuesday. Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) arranged a stall which contains forest and tribal products in Parvthipuram railway station.
Bonu Gowreeswari, municipal chairperson, V Mahendra Kumar and divisional manager attended the inaugural function and applauded the efforts made by Prime Minister to develop Parvathipuram station.
The stall arranged in the station represents the tribal culture and products, Mahendra Kumar said. He appealed to public to purchase the products and encourage the tribals.
Chief Engineer Ashok Kumar and other officials and non-officials attended.
