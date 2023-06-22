  • Menu
Ongole: AKU, APSCHE to hold awareness on 4-yr degree Hons programme

Dr G Somasekhara, the director of the Directorate of Admissions, Andhra Kesari University in Ongole, informed that the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and Andhra Kesari University (AKU) are jointly conducting an awareness programme on the newly introduced 4-year honours degree programme with single major that was introduced from the academic year of 2023-24.

He said that the awareness programme will be held at Sri Harshini Degree College in Ongole on Thursday (June 22) at 11 am and the AKU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Anjireddy and APSCHE officer Dr Mathews Srirangam will participate in it. He advised the principals of degree colleges, lecturers, students and their parents to attend the programme and clarify their doubts about the programme. He also informed that they will conduct similar awareness programmes at Chirala, Cumbum, Podili and other places soon.

