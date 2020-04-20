Ongole: Donors continue to lend helping hand to needy

Ongole: Philanthropists are continuing to extend a helping hand to the needy in the district. Many voluntary organisations and service-oriented families are coming forward to help the poor in the times of pandemic Covid-19.

In Ongole, Kurapati Subbarao and family in Nirmal Nagar came forward to pay respects to the sanitation staff for keeping the 38th division clean every day.

The family members felicitated the sanitation workers and provided essential commodities, vegetables, and fruits to them.

Similarly, Gollamudi Srinivasa Reddy provided vegetables to nearly 3,000 families at Pakala village under Singarayakonda mandal.

Lingareddy Satish Reddy, Panchayat Secretary, Saidulu and village volunteers coordinated a programme to see everyone receive vegetables.

They appreciated the services of Srinivasa Reddy to the poor in the lockdown time.