Ongole: Drainage cleaning machines distributed to SC beneficiaries

Ongole: Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Dr Audimulapu Suresh announced that the State government is a Dalit-friendly government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the welfare and development of Dalit community in the State.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Friday distributed seven tractors fitted with drain cleaning machines to the beneficiaries selected by the SC Corporation. Speaking at the programme, the Minister said that the government will help Dalits in their economic growth. He said that the State is way ahead when compared to other States in the implementation of welfare schemes under Navaratnalu. He said the government has allocated more funds for welfare schemes, and the satisfaction of the public is the only scale to compare the success.

Audimulapu Suresh distributed three tractors with DCMs at a programme held in Dornala on Friday. He informed that the Chief Minister wanted allocation of more funds to the welfare of Dalits and advised the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunities provided by the government.

Both Ministers appreciated SC Corporation ED for Prakasam district Tutika Srinivasa Viswanath for his efforts in conducting interviews and finalising eligible beneficiaries and distributing drain cleaning machines pending for a long time.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Madiga Corporation chairman Kommuri Kanakarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, ZP vice-chairperson Chundi Sujnanamma, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad and others participated in the programme.