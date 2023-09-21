  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Farmers want govt to complete irrigation projects

Ongole: Farmers want govt to complete irrigation projects
x
Highlights

Ongole (Prakasam district): Leaders of various farmers’ organisations of Prakasam district demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy complete...

Ongole (Prakasam district): Leaders of various farmers’ organisations of Prakasam district demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy complete the pending irrigation projects in the district and release water from them to irrigate thousands of acres, which were barren now.

They said due to the failure to prioritise agricultural needs, and unable to respond to the illegal projects constructed by Telangana and Karnataka, the State government is converting Krishna basin in the State into a desert.

Prakasam Zilla Abhivruddhi Vedika president and Samyukta Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Ranga Rao, leaders of various farmers’ organisations in the State Vadde Hanuma Reddy, Chunchu Seshaiah, N Nagaraju, Devarapalli Subbareddy, K Veerareddy and others addressed a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X