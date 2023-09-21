Ongole: Farmers want govt to complete irrigation projects

Ongole (Prakasam district): Leaders of various farmers’ organisations of Prakasam district demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy complete the pending irrigation projects in the district and release water from them to irrigate thousands of acres, which were barren now.

They said due to the failure to prioritise agricultural needs, and unable to respond to the illegal projects constructed by Telangana and Karnataka, the State government is converting Krishna basin in the State into a desert.

Prakasam Zilla Abhivruddhi Vedika president and Samyukta Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Ranga Rao, leaders of various farmers’ organisations in the State Vadde Hanuma Reddy, Chunchu Seshaiah, N Nagaraju, Devarapalli Subbareddy, K Veerareddy and others addressed a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday.