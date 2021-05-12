Top
Ongole: Shivam Foundation donates 25 oxygen cylinders to GGH

ShivamFoundation members donating oxygen cylinders to GGH Ongole through Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Tuesday
Ongole: The members of the Shivam Foundation, Chimakurthi presented 25 oxygen cylinders to the GGH Ongole through district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Tuesday.

The foundation founder Gollapudi Hari said that they believe that 'service to human is service to god'. He said that while observing the second death anniversary of the former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Subbareddy, they are presenting the 25 oxygen cylinders worth Rs 3 lakh, to help the needy patients at GGH Ongole.

The Collector handed over the cylinders to the superintendent of the hospital, Dr D Sriramulu and appreciated the Shivam Foundation members for their humanitarian gesture. The Collector said that they are constructing a temporary shed for the treatment of Covid patients and said that they would use the cylinders there.

The JC TS Chetan, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, deputy superintendent Murali Krishnareddy, APMIDC EE Ravi Kumar, other officers and Shivam Foundation members also participated in the program.

