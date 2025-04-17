Online betting menace: Youth fall prey, families face ruin

Chittoor: In recent times, online betting apps have emerged as a silent but potent threat to youth across the country. Disguised as harmless platforms for sports, lotteries, and card games, these apps are not only gateways to illegal financial transactions but are also causing deep psychological and financial distress among users—sometimes even costing lives.

A disturbing incident was reported in Chittoor town where four youths were caught operating a cricket betting racket through a mobile app. On Tuesday evening around 7.30 pm, acting on credible information, the Chittoor Town II Police, under the direction of District SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, raided a location in Santhapet area. The team, led by Inspector Nettikantayya, arrested four individuals — M Raja (26), I Dastagiri (33), K Sarfuddin (27), and S Muni (26) — who were found conducting IPL-related bets via a mobile app. Authorities seized Rs.48,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the scene.

During interrogation, the primary accused Raja confessed to having lost nearly Rs.5–6 lakhs over the past week through the ‘Dafabet Sports’ online betting app. Initially enticed by minor wins, he began investing larger sums, eventually pawning his wife’s gold jewellery and borrowing heavily from friends. The lure of easy money quickly spiralled into uncontrollable debt and financial ruin.

District SP Manikanta warned the public strongly, stating: “These betting apps are illusions that show temporary profits but are designed to cheat people out of their hard-earned money. They are entirely illegal, and citizens must refrain from using them.” He further emphasised that betting not only leads to financial loss but also severely disrupts individuals’ mental health and future prospects.

The problem runs deep. In October 2024, a tragic incident in GD Nellore mandal of Chittoor district left the community shocked. A young man named Dinesh, driven to desperation by online betting debts, poisoned himself along with his parents and sister after pledging family assets and accumulating massive loans.

Across the state, similar stories of suicide, family discord, and criminal behaviour are emerging—clear indicators of the devastating impact of online betting. Law enforcement agencies are taking a multipronged approach, including conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

SP Chandolu also appealed to parents to be vigilant and involved, as many students and young adults are vulnerable to the psychological toll of such apps.The police have issued a public advisory urging people to stay cautious of betting links circulated via social media, WhatsApp, or Telegram. If approached or lured into betting activities, citizens are advised to immediately report it to the nearest police station, call Dial 112, or message the Chittoor Police WhatsApp number: 9440900005. Cybercrime complaints can also be registered through the national helpline 1930 or the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.