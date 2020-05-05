Only 2 per cent death recorded due to Coronavirus in AP, out of 1717 positive cases

Amaravati: AP witnesses at least one COVID19 death from the last one month. The state government confirmed the first death on April 3. So far, the toll registered as 34, as on Tuesday, according to the health bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. Interestingly, all these deaths happened during the lockdown period itself.

Even though the coronavirus positive cases spread across 12 out of 13 districts, the deaths concentrated among five districts alone.

Out of the 34 deceased, 10 in Kurnool, 9 in Krishna, 8 in Guntur, 4 in Anantapur and 3 in Nellore. Another fact is that, though the Guntur is top second in the positive cases, the Krishna surpassed in the death toll. The Guntur has 351 positive cases and the Krishna district has 286 cases.

The death toll is about 2 per cent of the total 1717 positive cases in the entire State. In fact, it is lower than the estimated death toll. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and health experts observed that generally, the death toll would be around 4 per cent due to the virus. But, in our state, it proved wrong and showed below 2 per cent. It really gives confidence among the frontline warriors particularly doctors who have been directly fighting with the virus and giving treatment to the patients at the hospitals.