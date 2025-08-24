Only punishment will change criminals, says Pocso court judge

Vijayawada: Specialjudge of the Pocso court Velpula Bhavani providing a detailed explanation of the Pocso Act, clarified that the law, which came into effect in 2012, is specifically for children under the age of 18.

The Judge was addressing the training session on the Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act) at Vasavya Mahila Mandali on Saturday here. The event was organised by “Just Right Children’s Alliance”.

Judge Bhavani stated that punishment through the implementation of laws is the only way to bring about change in criminals. She also highlighted that certain sections of the Act make it nearly impossible for offenders to escape punishment. For instance, Sections 4 and 5 of the Act provide a 100 percent conclusive result.

To ensure justice for the victim, accurate age verification documents like birth certificates or school certificates are crucial for every section of the Act. She also pointed out that the victim’s name should not be written in the charge sheet or FIR. The law applies equally to both male and female offenders. Currently, there are 725 Pocso cases under trial in the district.

The session saw the participation of various professionals, including ICDS supervisors, teachers, police constables, women protection secretaries, lawyers, social workers, and volunteers.

Dr B Keerthi, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, opened the event, stating that the workshop was organized to raise awareness about the Pocso Act as part of the “Just Rights for Children” programme. She urged everyone to work together to further this initiative. She also mentioned that the program is part of an effort to make the NTR district a “child-friendly district.”

ACP of the women’s police station T Divya Prasad explained that the Pocso Act ensures a swift trial and stricter penalties for those who sexually harass minor girls. He noted that these laws were introduced to reform the justice system and that new laws should be based on positive changes observed in society. He stressed that a case is only strengthened when the victim, their family, and witnesses stand firm.

The District Legal Services Authority can provide a victim with compensation ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh.

The judge also answered various questions raised by the participants.

The event was attended by G Rashmi, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, and other activists from the organization.