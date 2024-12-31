Overloaded vehicles leave key road in shambles

Srikakulam: Apathy on the part of police, road transport, roads and buildings department officials is resulting in to traffic snarls and damage to main roads in the district. The only busy road in the district is a main road leading to Amadalavalasa town from Srikakulam city.

As the road is connecting two urban areas and also railway station at Amadalavalasa crossing through the national highway (NH-16), heavy traffic passes through the road round-the-clock. But due to negligent attitude of the departments concerned, the road witnesses traffic jams daily and has also been damaged badly.

The main reason for the situation is allowing heavy and over-loaded vehicles on the road against the norms. Tractors with paddy straw are causing frequent jams on road, apart from posing a threat to safety of other vehicles and people.

In addition, heavy lorries with sand overload are passing through the road which is also connected Dusi road, causing cracks and potholes. Sand lorries are plying round-the-clock from Dusi and Muddadapeta sand ramps in Amadalavalasa mandal from Nagavali river. The officials concerned are intentionally allowing these paddy straw tractors with overload and sand lorries on the key road. Passengers are afraid to travel on the road due to safety concerns.