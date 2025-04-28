Paaduduma Swachha Geetham book released

Vizianagaram: Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao affirmed his continuous support for literature and arts, stating that he would always stand as a strong pillar for their promotion and encouragement. He proudly described Vizianagaram as the cradle of arts, recalling the legacy of eminent personalities like Gurajada, Dwaram, Ghantasala, and Susheela who hailed from this region.

On Sunday, Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao unveiled the book Paaduduma Swachha Geetham authored by renowned poet Ganteda Gouri Naidu at the ZP meeting hall.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of all to preserve and pass on literature and arts to future generations. He assured that efforts are being made to continuously encourage such initiatives and promised to extend support in the future as well. He announced that Ganteda Gouri Naidu’s book would be made available in Zilla Parishad schools and libraries for students. He also pledged efforts to ensure that poets and artists from the Uttarandhra region receive due recognition and honor.

The event was organised under the leadership of Sahiti Sravanthi members Chikati Divakar and Chandrikarani. Several poets, lauretes attended the programme, including State ST Commission Chairman and poet Dr DVG Shankara Rao, Attada Appalanaidu, renowned violinist Dwaram Durgaprasada Rao, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi, former MLC MVS Sharma, noted gynecologist Dr Gedela Sanyasamma, and many other poets and artists.