Pakala beach festival begins today

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Sathya has invited residents of Prakasam district to attend the beach festival scheduled for February 14 and 15 at Pakala beach in Singarayakonda mandal.

Speaking at a media conference in Ongole on Friday, he urged families to participate in large numbers to ensure the event’s success. The beach festival, organised under the auspices of the State government, will be held at Pakala beach, located six kilometres from national highway. The event aims to provide entertainment and recreation to the public as part of the coastal area development initiative undertaken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Sathya announced that the festival will feature water sports, cultural programmes, and various entertainment activities. A helicopter ride has also been arranged to showcase beach’s scenic beauty. Special arrangements have been made for women participants, and the district SP will deploy 500 personnel to ensure security and smooth conduct of the event, he said. District Collector, in-charge Ministers, local representatives, and constituency in-charges will participate in the festival. Sathya emphasised that comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure visitors face no inconvenience. He encouraged all district residents to attend and enjoy the pleasant coastal atmosphere during this festive occasion.