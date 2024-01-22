  • Menu
Palle Raghunath Reddy organises Jayaho BC in Puttaparthi
Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy organized the Jayaho BC program in Sri Vidya Function Hall, Puttaparthi Constituency. The event started with a bike rally that passed through various villages and paid tribute to the NTR statue in Kottacheruvu. Later, a BC Sabha was held at the function hall, attended by BC leaders and Telugu Desam Party members.

During his speech, Palle highlighted the contributions of NTR and Chandrababu in empowering the BC community. He criticized the current government for neglecting the BCs and not implementing welfare schemes. He also criticized Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu for not attending the event and accused him of not fulfilling his promises.

BC leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's governance and called for BCs to support the Telugu Desam Party in the 2024 elections. Janasena leaders praised NTR and Pawan Kalyan's support for the BC community and urged all BCs to work for the victory of the TDP-Janasena alliance.


